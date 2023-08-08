The Role of AI in Investment Decisions and the Need for Human Judgment

The increasing popularity of artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized various aspects of our lives, including work efficiency and task automation. Large language models such as ChatGPT have proven to be valuable tools in this regard. However, the question arises: can AI also assist in investment decisions?

An experiment conducted by NewsBTC aimed to explore the capabilities of ChatGPT in the realm of investing. The AI tool was provided with $20,000 to invest in stocks and cryptocurrencies. Surprisingly, after following ChatGPT’s recommendations for a month, a profit of $1,946 was generated. Cryptocurrency investments outperformed stocks, delivering a 130% higher return on investment (ROI). Rivian and Solana were among the top-performing investments, while Meta, despite experiencing significant growth, was not recommended by ChatGPT.

ChatGPT demonstrated its ability to allocate the budget optimally across different stocks and coins after a brief training period. However, there were instances where the AI tool suggested investing in stocks like Waymo, which are not publicly traded, raising doubts about its reliability in providing investment advice.

Experts caution against relying solely on AI tools like ChatGPT for making investment decisions. While it can be useful for summarizing investment techniques and understanding different styles, the role of human judgment remains crucial in ensuring well-informed financial decisions. The experiment showed that some stock suggestions by ChatGPT, such as Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla, were predictable. However, unexpected events, such as the cancellation of an obesity and type 2 diabetes drug, resulted in a decline in Pfizer’s stock value.

In terms of cryptocurrencies, ChatGPT advised investing a significant portion in Bitcoin and Ethereum, with the remaining allocation for other prominent coins. NewsBTC chose to allocate 20% to Bitcoin, 20% to Ethereum, and 10% across other coins like Ripple and Cardano.

While AI and machine learning have great potential in enhancing investment strategies and efficiency, experts emphasize the need for caution. These technologies will undoubtedly become more sophisticated and reliable over time. However, the limitations of real-time data visibility should be taken into account when relying on AI models like ChatGPT.

In conclusion, the experiment highlights the benefits of ChatGPT in generating profitable investments. Nonetheless, it underscores the importance of combining AI assistance with personal judgment and careful consideration of real-time data for making informed investment decisions.