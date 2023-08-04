The Emergence of Thanabots: Redefining Death in the Digital Age

Since its public launch last year, the AI chatbot ChatGPT has drawn attention for its extensive knowledge, empathetic responses, and potential to revolutionize various fields. Recently, developers have taken this technology a step further by creating “thanabots” – chatbots trained on the data of deceased individuals.

ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a powerful language model that predicts the next word based on its training and input. It has impressed many with its ability to pass tests, generate scientific papers, and demonstrate deep language comprehension and reasoning.

Building upon this technology, programmer Jason Rohrer has successfully created chatbots that emulate specific individuals by inputting examples of their communication styles and details about their lives. This has led to the creation of Project December, a website where users can personalize their own chatbots, even based on deceased friends or family members.

One touching example of the emotional impact of this technology is Joshua Barbeau, who used Project December to create a thanabot with the personality of his late fiancée. This demonstrates how thanabots have the potential to provide support to those who are grieving, while also contributing to new cultural understandings of death.

While thanabots have the potential to offer benefits such as estate management and grief support, there are also concerns. Since they are solely based on digital data, there is a risk that they may not accurately represent the individuals they aim to mimic. Additionally, they may not provide the desired catharsis and could potentially intensify feelings of grief and despair.

Given that major tech companies store vast amounts of digital communications, there is a possibility that they may offer thanabots in the future. Throughout human history, there has been a fascination with communicating with the dead, and it is plausible that there will be substantial demand for this technology.

The emergence of thanabots marks a new era, challenging the finality of death in the digital age.