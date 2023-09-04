Using ChatGPT to Write Arduino Drivers in “Ladyada” Style

Adafruit’s Limor “Ladyada” Fried has enlisted the help of ChatGPT to write Arduino drivers in her signature style. Ladyada is known for her extensive work in creating libraries for Adafruit’s range of boards. By leveraging the capabilities of ChatGPT, Fried is able to create a “mini-Limor” bot that can handle the task of writing Arduino drivers.

Writing Arduino libraries involves referencing datasheets, understanding binary tables, and converting them into C or Python code. This can be a complex and time-consuming process due to the lack of a standardized format for gathering and utilizing this data. Datasheets can vary widely in structure and content.

Fried’s workflow with ChatGPT begins by requesting it to write an Arduino library in her distinctive style. In a specific example, she asks ChatGPT to create a driver for the VCNL4020 ambient light and infrared sensor, which is based on the I2C protocol. To aid in this process, Fried utilizes a free PDF parsing plugin called AI PDF to extract relevant information from the datasheet, such as register names and values.

While ChatGPT proves to be helpful in generating a skeleton file for the VCNL4020, the process is not significantly faster than if Fried were to write the driver herself. Additionally, human interaction is necessary to verify the accuracy of the resulting code, as ChatGPT can occasionally introduce errors or “hallucinate” information. Nonetheless, employing ChatGPT allows Fried to focus her attention on other tasks.

It is worth noting that the work produced with ChatGPT is built upon Adafruit’s existing libraries, and Adafruit ensures that the use of any Large Language Model (LLM) is disclosed and linked to.

Developing quality drivers is essential for beginners who are looking to dive into programming without delving into intricate technical details, especially in protocols like I2C and SPI. If the process can be further refined and automated, it could greatly assist developers, including Adafruit, in creating drivers and libraries for various popular programming languages. This approach might also address third-party software support for the Arduino Uno R4 range of boards, as well as extend to CircuitPython for boards like the Raspberry Pi Pico.

For more information and a detailed account of the process, including ChatGPT logs, Adafruit has provided a blog post and relevant links.

Definitions:

– Arduino: An open-source electronics platform based on easy-to-use hardware and software that allows users to create interactive projects.

– ChatGPT: A language model developed by OpenAI that uses deep learning techniques to generate human-like text based on given prompts.

– Arduino driver: A software library that enables communication between an Arduino microcontroller and a specific hardware component.

– Ladyada: Nickname for Limor Fried, the founder of Adafruit Industries.

– Adafruit: A company that designs and manufactures open-source electronic components and tools.

– Datasheet: A document that provides detailed specifications and information about a specific electronic component or device.

– I2C: Inter-Integrated Circuit, a communication protocol commonly used to connect microcontrollers and peripheral devices.

– SPI: Serial Peripheral Interface, a synchronous serial communication protocol for connecting microcontrollers and peripheral devices.

– Large Language Model (LLM): A machine learning model that has been trained on large amounts of data to generate human-like text.

Sources:

Adafruit Blog Post: [link]

ChatGPT Logs: [link]