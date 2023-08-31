How AI-powered Code Generators Boost Developer Productivity

AI-powered code generators have become a game-changer for the software development industry, offering developers the opportunity to increase their productivity. These AI tools can be used before, during, and after the development process, providing valuable assistance at every stage.

Over the past few months, the emergence of generative AI services has disrupted numerous sectors, including software development. With the introduction of tools like ChatGPT, Claude 2, and Bard in late 2022, developers have quickly embraced these AI-powered code generators and integrated them into their daily workflows.

Each code generator has its own unique strengths and use cases based on the structure of their responses and the logic they apply. Some AI models are better suited for algorithmic logic, while others excel in code optimization. In this article, we will explore the possibilities offered by some of the most popular code generators in the market.

One such tool is GitHub Copilot, which has become an essential assistant for developers since its launch in June 2021. GitHub Copilot enables developers to generate code in multiple programming languages with a simple text command. Its main feature, autocompletion, suggests the next lines of code to the programmer based on the AI’s analysis of the existing code. GitHub Copilot stands out by being able to understand and adapt to an individual developer’s coding style and conventions.

GitHub Copilot offers three different versions. The free version is available for teachers, students, and popular open-source project managers. The premium version is accessible through individual licenses priced at $10 per month or $100 per year. Additionally, the business version, priced at $19 per user per month, provides comprehensive license management, proxy support, and enterprise-level policy management. The business version also promises the privacy and confidentiality of the data processed by the AI.

Kaliop, a web agency with offices in various locations, including Montpellier, Paris, London, Canada, and Poland, has incorporated GitHub Copilot into their developers’ daily routines, particularly for web and mobile development. The company ensures the privacy and non-disclosure of their code by purchasing licenses. They also emphasize the seamless integration of Copilot with Microsoft’s Visual Studio development environment.

Another popular AI model among developers is ChatGPT, which is widely used for technical inquiries and generating code snippets. Developers are increasingly turning to ChatGPT instead of traditional forums like Stack Overflow. The models developed by OpenAI, which power GitHub Copilot as well, have been trained on vast amounts of code from various sources. ChatGPT is now capable of producing high-quality code in multiple languages. However, due to its susceptibility to hallucinations, it is crucial to provide a precise prompt and detailed context to ensure reliable results.

Judel Fintch, co-founder and full-stack developer at Fintchweb, relies on ChatGPT for its technical accuracy and the speed it offers. Fintch remarks on how ChatGPT optimizes and accelerates web development, especially in front-end tasks involving HTML, CSS, and JavaScript. Simon Savattier, a JavaScript full-stack developer at Kiliba, an email campaign automation platform, utilizes OpenAI’s chatbot to generate HTML templates and optimize code, especially SQL queries. Savattier emphasizes the benefits of generative AI when working with complex database situations that involve multiple tables, improving query efficiency and resource utilization.

For developers who require a more structured and algorithmic approach, Bard, Google’s chatbot AI, provides a conversational interface. Savattier uses Bard for configuration purposes and to conduct tests, appreciating its sequential, step-by-step approach. In the past, Savattier has also used IntelliCode, a code generator integrated into Visual Studio since 2017. While IntelliCode offers smooth autocompletion, it is less advanced compared to the latest generators available in the market.

While AI-generated code is generally of good quality, it is essential to consider the security aspects. Sometimes, the code may contain phantom dependencies or other vulnerabilities. Therefore, it is crucial to provide clear instructions and detailed context to ensure accurate and secure code generation.

Overall, AI-powered code generators have revolutionized software development workflows, enabling developers to increase their productivity and efficiency. With continued advancements in this field, AI-generated code will continue to play a significant role in the future of software development.

