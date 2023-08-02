AI Chatbot Outperforms UK Investment Funds in Stock Picking

An AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI called ChatGPT has shown impressive success in picking stocks, outperforming some major investment funds in the UK. According to data reported by CNN in May 2023, ChatGPT’s portfolio of 38 stocks gained 4.9% between March 6 and April 28, while the 10 investment funds experienced an average loss of 0.8% during the same period.

The success of ChatGPT was not a one-time occurrence, as it consistently picked winning stocks. In response to its performance, a group known as ‘The GPT Portfolio’ created a $50,000 portfolio based solely on ChatGPT’s suggestions. Since its inception on May 15, the portfolio has climbed 8.7% and increased in value by $4,349, reaching a total worth of $54,439 by July 31.

Although ChatGPT’s performance is impressive, it falls slightly behind the popular SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which advanced 10.4% during the same period. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of the S&P 500 Index, representing a diverse range of US large-cap stocks.

ChatGPT’s portfolio consists of a smaller number of stocks. In its latest update, the AI bot sold Tesla, The Trade Desk, American International Group, Union Pacific, and Devon Energy. Stocks that remained in ChatGPT’s portfolio include Nvidia, Albemarle Corp., Microsoft, McDonald’s, and CME Group. Additionally, ChatGPT added five new stocks, including Roku, Micron Technology, ChampionX Corp, T Rowe Price Group, and Chart Industries.

According to The GPT Portfolio, the biggest winners from last week were Devon Energy and Union Pacific, which rose by 10% and 7% respectively.