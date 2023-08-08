Chaincode Labs Introduces AI Chatbot ChatBTC for Bitcoin Enthusiasts

Chaincode Labs, a Bitcoin development shop, has developed an AI chatbot known as ChatBTC. This specialized tool is designed to offer accurate and reliable answers to technical queries regarding Bitcoin. Unlike Open AI’s ChatGPT, ChatBTC is less prone to providing incorrect or “hallucinated” responses.

Bitcoin enthusiasts often encounter difficulties in finding trustworthy information about the dominant blockchain. While platforms like Bitcoin Stack Exchange and the Bitcoin-dev mailing list are popular resources, they can be overwhelming and may not always supply accurate answers. ChatGPT from OpenAI, despite its popularity, might lack fully attributed sources and generate inaccurate or outdated responses.

In response to these challenges, Chaincode Labs has launched ChatBTC as an alternative to ChatGPT. This chatbot is trained using a curated selection of high-quality Bitcoin resources, ensuring that the responses are sourced from reliable and reputable outlets. The information is pulled from websites such as Bitcoin Stack Exchange, Bitcoin Talk, Bitcoin-dev and Lightning-dev mailing lists, Bitcoin Optech, Bitcoin Transcripts, and select blogs.

While ChatGPT by OpenAI has gained immense popularity, it has limitations in its knowledge of events after 2021 and can sometimes provide inaccurate or offensive answers. In contrast, ChatBTC aims to be a reliable source of information for Bitcoin enthusiasts.

The user interface of ChatBTC is similar to that of ChatGPT, enabling users to engage in conversation and pose questions. Additionally, users have the option to interact with a virtual feline named “Holocat” for general answers or choose an avatar of their preferred Bitcoin expert to receive responses based on their real-world expertise. It’s worth noting that ChatBTC requires payment, with a minimum fee of 50 satoshis per prompt.

Please note that ChatBTC is still in its early alpha phase. Chaincode Labs encourages users to provide feedback and help enhance the chatbot’s accuracy. With the growing demand for Bitcoin-focused educational resources, ChatBTC aims to onboard newcomers and offer valuable learning materials.