The Emergence of AI Jesus and the Rise of AI Spirituality

Jesus has been depicted in various ways throughout history, and now a new portrayal of Jesus has emerged in the form of an “AI Jesus.” This AI Jesus is depicted as a white man wearing a hooded brown-and-white robe and is available to answer questions on his Twitch channel, “ask_jesus.”

As a scholar of early Christianity and comparative religion, I am fascinated by this new representation of Jesus as an AI. It reflects a reinterpretation of Jesus for the current AI era. Throughout history, Jesus has been reinterpreted to fit the norms and needs of different contexts.

For example, in the 19th century, Jesus was portrayed as brave and tough in America, reflecting the masculine expectations of that time. In India, Jesus was depicted as a Hindu mystic or guru to make him relatable to Indian Christians and faithful Hindus. Theologian James Cone even depicted Jesus as Black to highlight his role in advocating for liberation, equality, and justice for oppressed people.

The AI Jesus is another example of this ongoing pattern of reinterpretation. On his Twitch channel, users treat this chatbot Jesus as an authority in personal and spiritual matters, seeking advice on various topics ranging from motivation to war.

The AI Jesus represents the growing field of AI spirituality, where researchers study how human spirituality is influenced by artificial intelligence. AI systems can help people understand how beliefs are formed and can generate statements of religious belief, refining them based on new information.

In addition to AI Jesus, other sources of AI spirituality are also emerging. For instance, a church service in Germany included a sermon preached by a chatbot, and Buddhist chatbots in Thailand and Japan share spiritual lessons through social media.

In this era of easily accessible online options for spiritual guidance, it is difficult to determine which religious chatbot will provide the most satisfying experience. However, the trend of refashioning spiritual leaders to meet contemporary needs is likely to continue even after AI Jesus becomes a thing of the past.