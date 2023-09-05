Charles Martinet Discusses New Role as “Mario Ambassador” for Nintendo

Charles Martinet, the longstanding voice of Mario for the past 32 years, recently spoke about his transition into the new role of “Mario Ambassador” for Nintendo. Despite the announcement of his departure as the voice of Mario in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder game, Martinet expressed uncertainty about what exactly his role as the ambassador entails.

During a Q&A panel at GalaxyCon Austin 2023, Martinet admitted, “I am now a Mario Ambassador. I don’t know what that is yet. I’m not retired as it were, but I’m an ambassador. As we step forward into the future, I will learn, we’ll all learn exactly what that is.” This suggests that both Martinet and the gaming community are in the dark regarding the specifics of his new position.

While Martinet may be unsure about his role, he made it clear that he is not retiring. Nintendo has yet to announce his replacement as the voice of Mario, and fans will have to wait until the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20 to find out. Nintendo of America boss, Doug Bowser, stated that the new voice actor will be revealed in the game’s credits rather than through a prior announcement.

Regarding Martinet’s new position, Bowser explained, “Charles has obviously been a voice actor with us for quite some time, and as we look for ways to keep Charles involved in Nintendo’s business, we thought this was a very nice transition for him.” Bowser also emphasized Martinet’s excitement about his new role and expressed confidence in his representation of Nintendo and the Mushroom Kingdom moving forward.

As of now, the details of the “Mario Ambassador” position remain a mystery, and fans eagerly anticipate discovering both the nature of the role and who will take over as the voice of one of gaming’s most iconic characters.

Sources: IGN