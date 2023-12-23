Pastor of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church Faces Embezzlement Charges

In a shocking turn of events, Cole Altizer, the pastor of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church, has been charged with theft and is facing allegations of embezzlement. The close-knit community of Maggie Valley is reeling from the news, as church officials and residents express their sadness and hope for a resolution.

The charges against Altizer include one count of felony larceny by an employee, with the alleged amount embezzled totaling $540. The community, regardless of their religious affiliation, finds this situation deeply saddening. Barbara Tyson, who runs the nearby Aunt Bee’s Blessing Shop, stated, “As a Christian, I just feel really sad that it has happened for any church.”

Church leaders have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the specifics of how the embezzlement occurred. The money was discovered missing after it was counted, prompting further investigation. Ken Brown, the Board Chair of Maggie Valley United Methodist Church, expressed his dismay, saying, “It’s an upsetting circumstance.”

The Maggie Valley Police are currently investigating the matter, and there is a possibility of additional charges. However, church officials hope that Altizer will be found innocent. Brown stated, “We hope when it’s all said and done that, frankly, Cole’s not guilty of anything.”

As a result of the charges, Altizer’s name has been removed from the sign in front of the church. He has been placed on administrative leave until December, with his final status to be determined by the bishop of the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Despite the allegations against him, Altizer has affirmed his full cooperation with the authorities and expressed a desire for the focus to remain on the church’s good work. The community is grappling with the uncertainty of the situation, with residents like Tommy Landers hoping for the best outcome. “If he did it, it’s a bad thing. But, hopefully, he didn’t,” Landers said.

For now, the Maggie Valley community and church leaders are holding onto the principle of “innocent until proven guilty,” remaining hopeful that a resolution can be reached that is in the best interest of all parties involved. As Barbara Tyson aptly puts it, “I hope it can be resolved in a better way than that.”