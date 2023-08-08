Revolutionizing Curbside Residential EV Charging: The Story of OmniPotential Energy Partners

Cora Castle, a mechanical engineering graduate, was driven to make a difference in the world after being inspired by Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person to speak at a major political party convention. Castle decided to tackle the pressing issue of climate change and identified transportation as a major contributor. She also discovered that a significant portion of the US population faced obstacles in owning an electric vehicle (EV) due to street parking and a lack of access to chargers.

In 2019, Castle co-founded OmniPotential Energy Partners together with Andrew Studzinski. Their mission was to address both the policy and product challenges associated with curbside residential EV charging. To tackle these issues, they developed a self-contained charger called Curbstar and embarked on reshaping the policy landscape.

Through their efforts, Castle and Studzinski realized that municipalities were not granting building permits for curbside EV chargers, which led to a scarcity of suitable products and installations. Recognizing the need for simultaneous solutions, Castle worked to address both the policy and product aspects. In 2022, Sarah McBride sponsored a legislation in Delaware that required municipalities with a population exceeding 30,000 to establish a process for applying for curbside EV charger permits.

Securing the passage of the legislation proved challenging as it required a supermajority vote. However, with the support of Democrats in the Senate, the bill was passed. Municipalities now face the risk of being sued if they fail to provide these permits, although the exact compliance guidelines are still being determined.

While the Curbstar units are currently in pre-production and awaiting safety certification, Castle and her team have overcome numerous obstacles to bring their vision to fruition. Castle herself has been using a Curbstar charger installed on her porch for over a year.

This innovative solution has the potential to revolutionize EV charging for individuals who rely on street parking. Through a combination of policy change and practical product development, Castle and OmniPotential Energy Partners are making significant strides towards a more accessible and sustainable future for EV charging for all.