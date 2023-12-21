Early Humans: How Changing Landscapes Shaped Language Development

Scientists have uncovered new insights into the development of human speech and language by examining the effects of changing landscapes on early human ancestors. The study, published in the journal Nature, suggests that as the dense forests of the Miocene era transformed into open plains, these ancient hominids may have adapted their vocalizations from vowel-based calls to consonant-based calls.

During the Middle and Late Miocene era, the climate change prompted hominids to transition from arboreal life in trees to living on the ground in wide-open grasslands. To understand how language might have evolved in this shifting environment, researchers from the University of Warwick conducted a study in South Africa, simulating an environment similar to where these hominids would have lived.

The study focused on two types of orangutan calls: a “kiss squeak” and a “grumph.” The “kiss squeak” is a consonant-based call, while the “grumph” is a vowel-based call. Comparing the sounds in an open landscape, the researchers discovered that the consonant-based calls traveled much farther than the vowel-based calls. This led to the theory that as hominids moved onto the open plains, where physical distance between individuals increased, they needed a form of communication that could bridge these larger gaps.

Interestingly, the findings also shed light on modern languages. The researchers noted that most modern languages exhibit a heavy consonant-to-vowel ratio, which aligns with the idea that consonants were essential for effective long-distance communication in open spaces. The study revealed that vowel-based calls became significantly less audible after distances of 125 meters, while consonant-based calls only experienced a modest decrease in audibility after 250 meters.

While modern language has evolved significantly since the Miocene era, this study highlights the pivotal role that changing landscapes played in the development of human language. By adapting their vocalizations, early human ancestors were able to communicate effectively across greater distances. This early expansion of speech marked a significant turning point in language development for humans, leading to the emergence of complex spoken languages that differentiate Homo sapiens from other hominid species.

Overall, these findings provide valuable insights into how our ancestors adapted to their changing environments and offer a clearer understanding of the evolution of human language.