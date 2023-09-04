Chandrayaan-3 Lander Vikram Successfully Performs Hop on the Moon

The Chandrayaan-3 lander Vikram has achieved a significant milestone on the Moon by performing a successful hop experiment. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the lander fired its engines on command, elevating itself by about 40cm and safely landing at a distance of 30-40cm away. This achievement exceeds the mission objectives of the Vikram Lander and provides valuable insights for future missions, particularly those aimed at sample return and human exploration.

ISRO stated that all systems performed nominally and were in good health. The payloads deployed on Vikram, including Ramp, ChaSTE, and ILSA, were successfully folded back and redeployed after the hop experiment. Although the exact timing of the experiment was not provided, it is presumed to have been conducted before the sleep command was enabled on Sunday.

Both Vikram and the rover Pragyan are currently in sleep mode, with ISRO anticipating their reactivation on September 22, when the Sun rises again on the Moon. Prior to entering sleep mode, both the lander and rover have transmitted a wealth of science data to Earth. Pragyan’s Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) and Alpha Particle X-ray Spectroscope (APXS) have confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon, while Vikram’s Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) has measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil. The Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) on Vikram also recorded a “natural event” on August 26, although the source of this event has yet to be confirmed.

The discovery of sulphur on the Moon suggests a volcanic past, and the use of these findings by Pragyan is an area of interest. ISRO Chairman S Somanath explained that while sulphur is a volcanic material and has utility according to previous research hypotheses, the current data is only preliminary. Scientists will further analyze the data, develop models, and make predictions based on the findings. Somanath also mentioned that scientific papers related to these measurements have already been submitted for review.

Sources:

– The Times of India