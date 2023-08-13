Chandrayaan 3 Update

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is progressing smoothly, with the spacecraft safely entering the Moon’s orbit. Launched on July 14, 2023, it is currently about 1,437 kilometers away from the Moon. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has been guiding the spacecraft using clever maneuvers, such as the Lunar Orbit Insertion done on August 5th.

Chandrayaan 3 Live News

Chandrayaan-3 is moving closer to its goal of being 100 kilometers close to the Moon by August 16. The Propulsion Module will detach from the Lander and prepare to land on the Moon. The mission aims to demonstrate safe lunar landing and utilize a small robot car for scientific experiments to learn about the Moon’s history and resources.

Chandrayaan 3 Overview

Chandrayaan-3 has three phases: Earth, Lunar Transfer, and Moon-centric. The spacecraft has already completed five Earth orbits and is making its way to the Moon. On August 14, it will further reduce its orbit. The mission aims to show that cost-effective space missions can be successful. ISRO Chief, S Somanath, expresses confidence in the mission’s success. Chandrayaan-3 marks an important milestone for India’s space plans.

ISRO Chandrayaan 3 Live Tracker

Chandrayaan-3 began its journey on July 14 and has completed several successful orbit-raising maneuvers. It is currently on its third moon orbit, with a distance of 174 km from the Moon. A soft landing attempt is planned, ensuring the safety of the spacecraft’s subsystems.

Chandrayaan 3 Landing

Chandrayaan-3 aims to achieve a soft landing on the Moon. The landing date is set for August 23, 2023. This milestone represents meticulous planning and scientific endeavors by ISRO, contributing valuable insights into the Moon’s composition and solidifying India’s position in lunar exploration.

Chandrayaan 3 Moon Image

Chandrayaan-3 will capture and transmit images of the Moon’s surface back to Earth. Once it reaches the lunar surface, it will utilize its onboard devices to capture detailed images, providing insights into the moon’s features.

Chandrayaan 3 vs Luna 25

Chandrayaan-3 and Luna 25 are India and Russia’s moon missions. Chandrayaan-3 aims for a soft landing on August 23, while Luna 25 is focused on lunar polar exploration.