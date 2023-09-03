ISRO Puts Pragyan Rover to Sleep on the Moon, Awaits Awakening for Further Assignments

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the Pragyan rover of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been put to sleep on the Moon. The Space Agency plans to wake up the rover in 14 days on September 22, 2023. The Pragyan rover is equipped with two payloads: the Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer (APXS) and the Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS). ISRO has turned off these payloads that transmit data to the Earth via the lander.

ISRO took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to provide the latest update on the mission, stating that the Rover has completed its assignments and is now safely parked in sleep mode. The APXS and LIBS payloads have been turned off, with data from these payloads still being transmitted to the Earth via the Lander. The battery of the rover is fully charged, and the solar panel has been oriented to receive light at the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023. ISRO expressed hope for a successful awakening to continue with another set of assignments. However, if the awakening is unsuccessful, the Pragyan rover will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

The Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander have been working together to gather valuable scientific data. The APXS and LIBS payloads are specifically designed to analyze the elemental and mineralogical composition of the lunar soil and rocks. The presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen, and other elements on the Moon has already been confirmed by the rover.

The successful landing of the Vikram lander on August 23 marked India as the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface. The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched on July 14, has been a significant milestone for India’s space exploration endeavors.

