ISRO puts Pragyan Rover on sleep mode, hopes for successful awakening

The Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the Pragyan Rover module of the Vikram lander has been put on sleep mode. This comes after the rover completed its assigned tasks and is now safely parked. The APXS and LIBS payloads of the Rover have been turned off, and data from these payloads is being transmitted to Earth via the Lander.

ISRO has informed that the next sunrise on the Moon is expected on September 22, 2023, and the solar panel of the Rover is currently oriented to receive light at that time. The battery of the Rover is fully charged, and the receiver is kept on. ISRO is hoping for a successful awakening of the Rover for another set of assignments in the future. However, if this does not happen, the Rover will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

ISRO Chairman Somanath had earlier stated that the Pragyan rover and Vikram lander were still functional and that they needed to be put into sleep mode to tolerate the lunar night. He also mentioned that the rover had moved nearly 100 meters from the lander before the process of sleep mode began.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission consists of three components: the propulsion module, which transferred the lander and rover module to a lunar orbit of 100 kilometers, the lander module, responsible for the soft landing, and the rover module, designed for exploration. The successful completion of the assigned tasks by the Pragyan Rover marks another milestone in India’s space exploration journey.

