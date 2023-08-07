ISRO Chairman Confirms Good Health of Chandrayaan-3 Satellite

The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somnath, has announced that the Chandrayaan-3 satellite is in good health and all systems are functioning well. This confirmation comes after ISRO successfully conducted an orbit reduction manoeuvre to bring the satellite closer to the moon’s surface.

ISRO has released the first visuals captured by Chandrayaan-3, depicting the moon in a bluish-green color with numerous craters. The next operation to further reduce the satellite’s orbit is scheduled for August 9. Additionally, three more moon-bound manoeuvres are planned until August 17. Following these manoeuvres, the landing module, consisting of the lander and rover, will separate from the propulsion module. De-orbiting manoeuvres will then be performed on the lander before its final descent onto the moon.

Chandrayaan-3 is the follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface on August 23. The mission’s objective is to develop and demonstrate new technologies required for interplanetary missions. The propulsion module will carry the lander and its configuration to a distance of 100 km from the lunar orbit. It will also carry a payload called Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE), which will study spectral and polarimetric measurements of the Earth from the lunar orbit.

If successful, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country, after the US, China, and the former Soviet Union, to achieve a soft landing on the moon’s surface.