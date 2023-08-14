The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Conducts Orbit Reduction Maneuvers for Chandrayaan-3

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently carried out orbit reduction maneuvers for the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft. The spacecraft successfully achieved a near-circular orbit of 150 km x 177 km, as announced by ISRO.

The orbit circularization phase has now begun, with the specific maneuver performed on August 14. ISRO stated that the next operation is scheduled for August 16, 2023, around 0830 hrs.

Prior to this, on August 9, the spacecraft underwent another orbit reduction maneuver, bringing it closer to the Moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-3 entered into lunar orbit on August 5 after its launch on July 14.

ISRO has been conducting a series of maneuvers to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles. It is reported that two more orbit reduction maneuvers will be performed on August 14 and 16 to bring the spacecraft to a 100 km orbit. Following this, the landing module, which includes the lander and rover, will detach from the propulsion module.

The lander is expected to undergo a “deboost” process and make a soft landing on the south polar region of the Moon on August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, aiming to demonstrate safe landing and roving capabilities on the lunar surface. The mission consists of a lander and rover configuration, with an indigenous propulsion module. It also includes the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload for studying Earth from the lunar orbit.

The primary mission objectives are to achieve a safe and soft landing on the Moon’s surface, conduct rover roving, and carry out in-situ scientific experiments. The lander and rover will have scientific payloads to facilitate these experiments.

These recent developments mark significant progress in India’s ambitious lunar exploration program, showcasing their advancements in space technology and their commitment to scientific research.