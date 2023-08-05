India’s Chandrayaan-3 Successfully Enters Lunar Orbit

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, has achieved a major milestone by successfully entering the moon’s orbit. On August 5, the spacecraft performed a critical maneuver called Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI). This maneuver has been carried out over the past three weeks as the spacecraft gradually moved away from Earth towards the moon.

Before reaching the lunar orbit, Chandrayaan-3 executed another important maneuver known as the slingshot move on August 1. This maneuver accurately directed the spacecraft towards the moon. Upon entering the lunar orbit, the spacecraft transmitted a message confirming its presence and stating, “MOX, ISTRAC, this is Chandrayaan-3. I am feeling lunar gravity.”

The next step in the mission is the Lunar bound orbit maneuver, which is scheduled for August 6. During this maneuver, the spacecraft will complete 5-6 orbits around the moon, gradually transitioning to a circular 100-kilometer orbit. Over the next ten days, the landing site within the moon’s south pole area will be determined. The lander will then attempt a soft landing on August 23.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is actively monitoring the progress of Chandrayaan-3 from the Mission Operations Complex (MOX) in Bengaluru. According to reports, all systems of the spacecraft are functioning well.

The primary objective of Chandrayaan-3 is to investigate the presence of water ice on the moon’s south pole. Building upon the achievements of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-1, this mission aims to achieve a successful soft landing on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-2, the previous mission, faced a setback in 2019 when the Vikram lander deviated from its intended path during the landing attempt. Despite this, Chandrayaan-3 continues to make significant progress towards a successful lunar landing with each achieved milestone.