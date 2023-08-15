Chandrayaan-3 Orbit Progress: Lunar Orbital Manoeuvre Scheduled

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that Chandrayaan-3 is steadily approaching the Moon. The upcoming lunar orbital manoeuvre is set to take place between 11:30 am and 12:30 pm IST on Monday. The spacecraft’s orbit has been reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a recent manoeuvre. The next operation is scheduled for August 14, 2023, between 11:30 and 12:30 Hrs. IST.

Chandrayaan-3 serves as a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2, with the aim of demonstrating secure lunar landing and traversing the lunar terrain. The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 include showcasing novel technologies necessary for successful interplanetary missions, demonstrating safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, conducting rover roving on the Moon, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments.

President Murmu commended India’s recent projects in space research and referred to Chandrayaan-3 as a stepping stone for future space programs. She emphasized the need to go further and achieve more in space exploration.

Another maneuver is scheduled for August 16 to bring the spacecraft to a 100 km orbit. After that, the landing module, consisting of the lander and rover, will separate from the propulsion module.

The next operation is planned for August 16, around 8:30 am, as ISRO continues to conduct a series of maneuvers to gradually reduce Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and position it over the lunar poles.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath expressed confidence in the progress of Chandrayaan-3, stating that all systems are operating as planned. He also mentioned the successful launch of GSAT-24 as a significant achievement in India’s space exploration endeavors. Somanath assured that there will be a series of maneuvers leading up to the spacecraft’s landing on the Moon on August 23.