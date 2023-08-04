Chandrayaan-3 Nears Lunar Orbit Injection

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is rapidly approaching its destination, with a Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) set to take place on August 5. Having completed about two-thirds of its journey, the LOI maneuver is crucial in guiding the spacecraft into the moon’s orbit. Following the successful completion of the LOI, the spacecraft will gradually decrease its altitude and perform 5-6 orbits around the moon. Subsequently, it will transition into a circular 100-kilometer orbit, where it will determine the precise location for a soft landing within the south pole area of the moon.

If all goes as planned, India will become the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the moon and the first to do so at the lunar south pole. The anticipated soft landing is projected to occur by August 23. The objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission mirror those of its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2. These objectives include demonstrating a safe and successful soft landing on the lunar surface, showcasing the rover’s mobility on the moon’s terrain, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is meticulously monitoring the lunar landing schedule, taking into consideration factors like the moon’s sunrise. In the event of any unforeseen circumstances, such as unfavorable landing conditions, the landing may be rescheduled for September.

With every milestone accomplished, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission moves one step closer to achieving an extraordinary feat – a historic lunar landing.