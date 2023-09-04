India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Rover and Lander Prepare for Lunar Night

India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar rover and lander have achieved their primary mission goals and are now getting ready for the upcoming two-week lunar night. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is hopeful that these two vehicles will awaken when the sun rises above the moon’s south pole once again.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission marks India’s successful attempt to land on the moon and the world’s first successful landing in the southern lunar region. The mission spent nearly two weeks exploring an area where frozen water deposits might exist inside permanently shadowed craters.

ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3’s Pragyan rover has completed its tasks and has been put into sleep mode with its scientific instruments turned off. The battery is fully charged, and the solar panel is positioned to receive light during the next sunrise on September 22, 2023.

Likewise, the Vikram lander, which delivered Pragyan to the lunar surface, has also entered sleep mode. Its solar power will be depleted, and the battery will be drained until it awakens alongside Pragyan in the hopes of their revival on September 22, 2023.

Before it went to sleep, the lander performed a short “hop” to move closer to the sleeping Pragyan rover. This maneuver could be seen as a test for a future sample return mission that would require launching from the moon’s surface.

Since its landing on August 23, Chandrayaan-3 has made significant progress. The Pragyan rover has covered over 330 feet (100 meters) of the lunar surface. Throughout the mission, ISRO scientists have obtained valuable data, including chemical analysis of the moon’s surface, temperature profiles, and measurements of the plasma above the lunar surface.

Landing on the moon is notoriously challenging, as demonstrated by past mission failures. India’s previous attempt with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019 ended with a crash due to a software glitch. Only four countries, including the U.S., USSR, China, and India, have successfully landed on the moon.

Looking ahead, the NASA-led Artemis 3 mission plans to touch down in the moon’s southern polar region, marking the first human landing since the last Apollo mission in 1972. The presence of water deposits within the permanently shadowed craters makes this region ideal for establishing a lunar base. The water can be extracted and used for drinking and producing oxygen, significantly reducing the cost of maintaining the base.

