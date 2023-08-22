India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Set for Historic Landing on the Moon

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that its ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission is on schedule and poised for a historic landing on the Moon. The Lander Module (LM) is scheduled to make a soft landing near the uncharted south pole of Earth’s natural satellite on Wednesday evening, with the aim of becoming the fourth country to successfully achieve this feat. The mission comes four years after Chandrayaan-2, which unfortunately failed in its lunar phase due to anomalies in the braking system while attempting a touchdown.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and has three objectives: to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, to conduct roving on the Moon, and to perform in-situ scientific experiments. The LM comprises the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), which will study the lunar surface for one lunar day (approximately 14 Earth days). The lander and rover are equipped with scientific payloads to carry out chemical analysis and various experiments.

ISRO has shared images of the Moon captured by the Lander Position Detection Camera from an altitude of about 70 km. These images assist the lander in determining its position by matching them against an onboard moon reference map. The successful completion of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will place India in the elite group of nations that have achieved soft-landing on the lunar surface, including the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

The critical process of soft-landing is expected to be initiated at around 5:45 pm on Wednesday. This process, known as the “17 minutes of terror,” is a fully autonomous operation that involves firing the lander’s engines at the right times and altitudes, using the correct amount of fuel, and scanning the lunar surface for obstacles before touchdown.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has highlighted the challenges involved in this landing, particularly the need to reduce the velocity of the lander and reorient it from a horizontal to a vertical direction. The lander will deploy the rover onto the Moon’s surface using a side panel acting as a ramp. The lander and rover are designed to study the lunar environment and carry out experiments during their mission life of one lunar day.

If successful, the Chandrayaan-3 mission will mark another significant milestone in India’s space exploration program and contribute to our understanding of the Moon’s composition and surface features.

