India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Prepares for Moon Landing

India’s space agency, ISRO, has made significant progress in its Chandrayaan-3 mission, as a model of the spacecraft has been developed and a screen has been installed at the Bhopal Science Centre to provide information about the mission. The model and screen aim to educate the public about the mission and its objectives.

One of the main goals of the Chandrayaan-3 mission is to explore the south pole of the moon, as it is believed to hold the possibility of water. This area is considered crucial in understanding the moon’s resources and potential for future human exploration.

Following the failure of Russia’s Luna-25 mission, all eyes are now on India as Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to land on the moon on August 23, 2023. ISRO has confirmed that the mission is proceeding as planned, with regular checks being carried out on the systems.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Viewers will be able to watch the live actions of the landing on ISRO’s website, YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST onwards.

The successful completion of Chandrayaan-3 will be a significant achievement for India’s space program and will further contribute to our understanding of the moon’s composition and potential for future exploration. ISRO scientists have dedicated time and effort to ensure the successful execution of the mission, and their hard work is expected to pay off.

