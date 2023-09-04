ISRO’s Vikram Lander Successfully Completes Mission Objectives

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Monday that the Vikram lander has successfully completed its mission objectives on the Moon. The lander underwent a hop experiment, firing its engines and elevating itself by about 40 cm as expected. It then landed safely at a distance of 30 – 40 cm away. This achievement exceeded the agency’s expectations for the mission.

Last week, the Pragyan Rover, which had traveled over 100 meters on the lunar surface, was safely parked and set into sleep mode. The ISRO stated that the rover completed its assignments and turned off the APXS and LIBS payloads. The data collected by these payloads is transmitted to Earth via the lander. The battery of the rover is currently fully charged.

The next sunrise on the Moon is expected on September 22, 2023, and the ISRO hopes for the successful awakening of the rover for another set of assignments. The solar panel of the rover is oriented to receive the light at the next sunrise. If the rover fails to wake up, it will remain on the Moon as India’s lunar ambassador.

In addition, the Pragyan Rover module recorded a natural event on the south pole of the Moon. The ILSA payload, the first Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology-based instrument on the Moon, recorded the movements of the rover and other payloads. It also captured an event on August 26, 2023, which is currently under investigation.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has been a significant milestone for India, as the country became the fourth, after the US, China, and Russia, to successfully land on the Moon’s surface. The ISRO’s achievements in space exploration continue to bring pride to the nation.

Sources:

– Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

– X (formerly known as Twitter)

Definitions:

– Vikram lander: A lander module developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

– Pragyan Rover: A rover developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation as part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

– APXS and LIBS payloads: Scientific instruments carried by the rover for analyzing the composition of lunar soil and rocks.

– Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA) payload: A payload carried by the Chandrayaan-3 lander to measure seismic activity on the Moon.

– Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS): Technology used in the ILSA payload to create small-scale mechanical devices.