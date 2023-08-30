Presence of Sulphur Confirmed on Lunar Surface by Chandrayaan-3 Rover

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope (LIBS) instrument onboard the ‘Pragyan’ rover of Chandrayaan-3 has “unambiguously confirmed” the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near the south pole. This is the first-ever in-situ measurement to detect sulphur on the moon. Additionally, the instrument has also detected the presence of elements such as aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen, as expected. The search for hydrogen is currently underway.

The Pragyan rover, which is part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, had recently discovered a 4-meter diameter crater on the lunar surface, prompting the need to change its route to a safer path. The rover is now in a “race against time” as it aims to cover a maximum distance of the uncharted South pole. While the mission has achieved two of its objectives – soft landing on the lunar surface and movement of the rover – the focus is now on conducting as many experiments and gathering as much research data as possible in the remaining 10 days of the mission.

Chandrayaan-3 made history by becoming the first country to land on the south pole of the moon. It joins the ranks of the United States, China, and Russia as the fourth country to successfully achieve a lunar landing.

