India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Set to Make Historic Landing on Moon’s South Pole

India is poised to make history as it attempts to land its Chandrayaan-3 mission intact on the moon’s south pole. If successful, India will become the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first nation to explore the potentially water-rich polar region.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), embarked on its journey on July 14. After six weeks and covering a distance of approximately 380,000 kilometers, the spacecraft is now in lunar orbit and preparing for landing.

Unlike the previous Chandrayaan-2 mission, which ended in failure, the Chandrayaan-3 mission is designed to softly land on the moon’s surface and conduct scientific research. The earlier Chandrayaan-1 mission intentionally crashed into the moon at high speed.

This time, the Vikram lander and the rover will handle their own communications with Earth, eliminating the need for an intermediary satellite. The landing is scheduled for 6 pm Indian time (12:30 GMT or 13:30 BST).

To date, only the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China have successfully landed intact lunar missions. Other attempts, including a recent one by a Japanese start-up, have ended in failure.

The moon’s south pole is believed to be rich in water ice, which could be critical for producing fuel for spacecraft and accessing other valuable resources such as metals and minerals. A successful landing in this region would give India a head start in developing the necessary infrastructure and technology for resource mining.

The ISRO has expressed optimism about the mission, stating that it is on schedule and progressing as planned. The significance of this mission cannot be overstated, as it has the potential to unlock new possibilities for lunar exploration and future space endeavors.

