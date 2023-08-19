Chandrayaan-3: Updates on India’s Moon Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has provided new updates on the progress of its historic mission, Chandrayaan-3. The spacecraft is getting closer to the Moon and is scheduled to make its first soft-landing attempt on the Moon’s south pole region on August 23.

The Lander module of Chandrayaan-3, which includes the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, has successfully reduced its orbit to 113 km x 157 km through deboosting operations. The second deboosting operation is planned for August 20, 2023.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate the end-to-end capability of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It was launched on July 14, 2023.

Some key differences between Chandrayaan-3 and its predecessor, Chandrayaan-2, include the exclusion of an orbiter in Chandrayaan-3. The orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 is still operational and providing valuable data. Chandrayaan-3 benefits from improved launch capability, enhanced instrumentation with upgraded sensors and larger solar panels, and refined algorithm and software. The landing target area has also been expanded for added flexibility.

Chandrayaan-3’s propulsion module will transport the lander and rover to a 100 km lunar orbit. It also includes the SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth) payload for studying smaller planets.

The lander module, which will soon touch the south pole of the Moon, is named ‘Vikram’ after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of the Indian space programme and the founder of ISRO.

The budget for Chandrayaan-3 is approximately ₹615 crore, with an approved cost of ₹250 crores (excluding launch vehicle cost).

There have been critics of Chandrayaan-3’s scientists visiting a temple before the mission’s launch. Some have received death threats via anonymous letters, expressing disapproval of the temple visit.

After the soft landing of the lander and rover, the three payloads of the lander module will study the lunar surface, measuring plasma ions and electrons density, thermal properties, and seismic activity. The rover will analyze the chemical and mineralogical composition of the Moon.

These updates provide insight into the progress and objectives of Chandrayaan-3 as it moves closer to its historic mission of landing on the Moon’s surface.