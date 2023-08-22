CityLife

The Lessons Learned from Chandrayaan 2: Former ISRO Scientist Discusses Mishap and Preparations for Chandrayaan 3

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 22, 2023
In a recent discussion, Manish Purohit, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), shed light on the mishap that occurred during the Chandrayaan 2 mission and the subsequent preparations for Chandrayaan 3. Purohit explained that there were several factors that contributed to the failure of Chandrayaan 2, including algorithmic errors, incorrect thruster corrections, and improper orientation of the lander.

Purohit emphasized that ISRO has learned from these mistakes and has made significant improvements to the design of Chandrayaan 3. During the design phase of the lander for the upcoming mission, the approach has shifted from expecting success at every step to anticipating potential failures and developing strategies to overcome them. This change in mindset aims to ensure that any issues that arise during the descent onto the lunar surface can be effectively addressed.

To address the specific problems encountered in Chandrayaan 2, Purohit mentioned that modifications have been made to the system for thruster control. This includes refining the algorithms and correcting the thrust, which was slightly off in the previous mission. These enhancements have been implemented to mitigate the chances of a similar mishap occurring in Chandrayaan 3.

The lessons learned from Chandrayaan 2 have been instrumental in shaping the preparations for the upcoming mission. Through a meticulous analysis of the data from the previous mission, ISRO has identified the areas that require improvement and has worked diligently to address them. Purohit’s insights shed light on the commitment of ISRO to learn from past setbacks and enhance the success of future lunar missions.

Sources:
– Interview with Manish Purohit, former ISRO scientist

By Mampho Brescia

