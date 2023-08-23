Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing: The Final Stretch

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to make its historic landing on the moon today. The mission, which began with a successful launch in July, has come a long way and is now entering its final and most crucial stage.

The Vikram Lander Module, developed by ISRO, will begin its descent to the lunar surface at approximately 6:04 pm. The real test of the mission will commence during the last 20 minutes before landing when the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) will be initiated. This sequence will enable the Vikram LM to take control and use its on-board computers and logic to identify a suitable landing spot and achieve a soft landing on the moon.

This phase is considered highly crucial for the success of the mission. After the unfortunate failure of India’s second lunar mission during the final minutes before landing, ISRO is exercising extra caution this time. The duration before moon landing is often referred to as the “20 or 17 minutes of terror” due to the high risk involved.

During this autonomous phase, the Vikram lander will have to ignite its engines at the right times and altitudes to ensure a successful landing. The entire country, as well as people around the world, are eagerly waiting and praying for the success of Chandrayaan-3’s landing.

ISRO has expressed their commitment to providing valuable data to scientists across the globe. This mission aims to contribute to the understanding of the moon’s surface and its geological features. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 will mark India’s entry into the elite group of countries that have made a soft landing on the moon.

With over 3.3 million people currently watching the live telecast of the landing on YouTube, the anticipation and excitement surrounding the mission are palpable. The mission is a testament to India’s growing prowess in space exploration, and the lessons learned from previous failures have been instrumental in preparing for this momentous event.

Sources:

– LiveMint

– ISRO