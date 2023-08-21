Chandrayaan-3: Indian Spacecraft Nears Moon Landing

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has successfully reduced its orbit and is on track for a soft landing on the lunar surface by August 23. Launched on July 14, the lander module of Chandrayaan-3 separated successfully from the propulsion module on Thursday, 35 days after the mission began.

The objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 mission are to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the moon, conduct rover roving on the lunar surface, and carry out in-situ scientific experiments.

ISRO Chairman, Dr. S. Somnath, and Secretary of the Department of Space, along with other officials, met with Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to update him on the status and readiness of Chandrayaan-3. The chairman assured the minister that all systems are working perfectly and no contingencies are anticipated for the moon landing. The health of Chandrayaan-3 will be continuously monitored in the next two days, and the final sequence of landing will be loaded and tested ahead of time.

The design philosophy for Chandrayaan-3 focused on resilience and adaptability, ensuring a robust design capable of withstanding challenges. This approach aimed to address shortcomings observed during earlier missions, such as Chandrayaan-2, where overconfidence in the approach was noted.

Meanwhile, the crash of Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft into the moon over the weekend has implications for the Russia-China partnership. The crash is not only a setback for Russia’s ambitions but also an embarrassment for China’s President, Xi Jinping, as he is a partner in building a proposed moon base to rival the United States and its space allies.

ISRO also shared an update on Chandrayaan-3’s progress. The Lander Vikram, which has been orbiting the moon since August 5, has established a connection with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter. This development widens the routes for communication to reach the Lander Module.

As Chandrayaan-3 approaches its anticipated landing on the far side of the moon, ISRO aims to ensure the mission does not encounter the same fate as Luna-25. The focus on resilience and adaptability in its design aims to mitigate risks and ensure a successful soft landing.