Pragyan Rover Successfully Rolls Out onto the Moon’s Surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved another major milestone in space exploration. The Pragyan rover has successfully rolled out onto the surface of the Moon. This comes after the successful soft landing of the Vikram lander module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

The Pragyan rover, which is housed in the Vikram lander, will now begin its mission to conduct in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface. It will collect data and gather valuable information about the composition of the Moon’s surface.

The success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has been celebrated by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who commended the ISRO team for their achievement. He stated that India has added a golden chapter in the history of space exploration with the landing of the Vikram Lander on the Moon’s south pole.

The Pragyan rover’s navigation software, developed by a Noida-based tech start-up called Omnipresent Robot Technologies, will play a crucial role in its mission. The software will capture images of the lunar surface using the rover’s cameras and generate a 3-D map of the lunar landscape.

The families of two ISRO scientists from Assam, who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, expressed their joy and relief at the successful landing of the rover. They shared their happiness and pride in their loved ones’ accomplishments.

The achievement has also garnered international recognition, with envoys from Israel, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Australia congratulating India on its historic achievement.

Now that the Pragyan rover has rolled out onto the lunar surface, it will embark on a 14-day mission to gather data and conduct experiments. This marks another major step forward for India in its pursuit of further space exploration and scientific discovery.

Overall, the successful landing of the Vikram lander and the rollout of the Pragyan rover onto the Moon’s surface represent significant achievements for India’s space agency and the international community.

Sources:

– ANI

– PTI