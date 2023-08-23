India Becomes Fourth Country to Successfully Land on Moon’s South Pole

India has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the fourth country, following Russia, the U.S., and China, to successfully land on the moon. This accomplishment also marks the first time a country has landed on the moon’s South Pole. With the landing of the Vikram lander at Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, India has solidified its position as a global superpower in space exploration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present through video conferencing from South Africa to witness the momentous event. He congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and emphasized that this achievement is not just for India alone but for all of humanity. PM Modi described the successful moon mission as the dawn of a new India, filling the nation with pride.

The moon’s South Pole has gained significance among scientists due to recent discoveries of water ice. India’s previous attempt to land on the lunar South Pole, the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019, unfortunately ended in failure due to a software glitch. However, this time, India’s mission was a success, showcasing the country’s dedication and scientific prowess.

India’s achievement comes at a time when other countries are also aiming to explore the moon. Russia recently attempted to land its spacecraft on the moon after nearly 50 years but faced failure when the Luna-25 mission crashed into the lunar surface. India’s successful landing on the moon’s South Pole further cements its reputation as a key player in space exploration.

Source: Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 07:20 PM IST