India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Receives Huge Social Media Attention

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully landed on the Moon on August 23, capturing the attention of social media users across the country. According to data compiled by Sprinklr Insights, Delhi emerged as the city where Chandrayaan-3 was mentioned the most online, with over 66,000 mentions. Netflix, the popular streaming platform, was the most mentioned brand, leading the online celebrations.

Hashtags like #Chandrayaan3 and #ISRO trended worldwide on Twitter, as Indians took to the platform to express their joy and excitement for the successful landing. Chandrayaan-3 secured the top position in celebrations on Twitter, becoming the most popular hashtag in India during that time period.

Celebrities from various fields, including television stars, Bollywood actors, sports personalities, and politicians, joined in congratulating the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for this historic achievement. Notable tweets came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Not only individuals, but brands also celebrated Chandrayaan-3’s landing on social media. Netflix led the online celebrations with over 4.7k mentions, followed by food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy with 0.9k and 0.5k mentions respectively. The global dating platform Tinder also joined in the celebration with 0.3k mentions.

This success is a significant milestone for India, as it becomes the fourth country to achieve a soft-landing on the Moon, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. The Chandrayaan-3 mission is especially important because it aims to explore the treacherous south pole of the Moon, which scientists believe holds reserves of frozen water and precious elements.

With its flawless landing, Chandrayaan-3 has brought immense pride to the nation and has sparked a wave of enthusiasm and hope for future lunar missions.

Source: Sprinklr Insights