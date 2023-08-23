India Successfully Lands Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft on Moon

India has achieved a major milestone in space exploration by successfully landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon. This makes India the fourth nation to accomplish a soft landing on the lunar surface, following the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union. The mission is significant as it positions India as a global superpower in space.

What sets Chandrayaan-3 apart is its landing site, which is closer to the moon’s south pole than any previous spacecraft has ventured. This region is of immense scientific and strategic interest, as scientists believe it contains water ice deposits. This frozen water could be transformed into rocket fuel or even drinking water for future crewed missions.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attending the BRICS Summit in South Africa, watched the landing virtually and expressed that this success belongs to all of humanity. He highlighted India’s approach of one Earth, one family, one future, which has been widely embraced. Modi emphasized that India’s moon mission is based on a human-centric approach that will also aid future lunar missions by other countries.

The spacecraft consists of a lander, rover, and propulsion module. The lander, named Vikram, successfully completed the precision maneuvers necessary for a soft touchdown on the lunar surface. Inside the lander is the rover Pragyan, which will soon deploy from the lander and explore the moon’s surface. Both the lander and rover are equipped with scientific instruments to gather data and provide new insights into the lunar composition.

Dr. Angela Marusiak, an assistant research professor at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, expressed excitement about the inclusion of a seismometer on the lunar lander. This instrument will help detect quakes within the moon’s interior, providing crucial information for future lunar missions and ensuring the safety of any potential structures or astronauts on the moon.

India’s achievement comes shortly after Russia’s unsuccessful attempt to land its Luna 25 spacecraft near the lunar south pole. With India’s successful landing, the country’s space sector is celebrating a historic day and attracting widespread interest both nationally and globally. The mission signifies India’s growing presence as an influential player in the realm of space exploration.

