India’s Lunar Rover, Pragyan, Goes to Sleep After Completing Assignments

India’s lunar rover, Pragyan, has successfully completed its assigned tasks on the moon’s surface, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The rover has now been put into sleep mode to conserve power until its next awakening for further assignments. Pragyan’s battery is fully charged, and its solar panel is positioned to receive sunlight during the next sunrise expected on September 22, 2023.

Pragyan has already covered over 100 meters during its short 10-day deployment period, which began on August 24 after the soft-landing of the Vikram lander on August 23. Despite its limited mobility and the need for meticulous planning, the rover has been able to move for a total of 167 minutes. Pragyan’s movements are not fully autonomous and require commands from Earth.

During its operations, the rover has encountered several obstacles, including a small crater and a larger crater, both of which it has successfully navigated. P. Veeramuthuvel, the Project Director for Chandrayaan-3, stated that Pragyan’s achievement of covering over 100 meters in just 10 days surpasses the accomplishments of other missions that have lasted longer.

The successful completion of its initial assignments marks an important milestone for the Indian lunar mission. If the rover wakes up as planned, it will continue its exploration on the moon’s surface and contribute to further scientific research. Pragyan serves as India’s lunar ambassador, representing the country’s scientific prowess in space exploration.

