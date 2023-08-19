India’s Lunar Mission: Latest Images Show Moon’s South Pole

India’s space agency, ISRO, has released the latest images of the Moon as its third lunar mission descends towards the little-explored south pole. The images, captured by Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, showcase close-ups of rocks, craters, and even the propulsion module. Chandrayaan-3, carrying a rover, is scheduled to land near the south pole on 23 August.

This mission comes 13 years after India’s first successful Moon mission in 2008, which revealed the presence of water molecules on the lunar surface and confirmed the existence of an atmosphere during daytime. Chandrayaan-2, launched in 2019, was only partially successful, with the lander-rover failing to make a soft landing.

ISRO Chief, Sreedhara Panicker Somanath, has stated that the agency carefully analyzed the data from Chandrayaan-2’s crash and conducted simulations to rectify the glitches in Chandrayaan-3. The mission aims to hunt for water ice, which scientists believe could support human habitation on the Moon and be used as propellant for future spacecraft headed to Mars and other destinations.

Chandrayaan-3, weighing 3,900kg and costing 6.1 billion rupees ($75 million), is expected to build upon the success of its predecessors. The south pole of the Moon remains largely unexplored, with a significant portion of its surface in shadow. Scientists suggest that these shadowed areas could potentially contain water.

India would become the fourth country, after the US, the former Soviet Union, and China, to achieve a soft landing on the Moon if Chandrayaan-3 succeeds. However, Russia’s Luna-25 is also scheduled to make a historic soft landing just days before the Indian touchdown, creating a race to the lunar South Pole.

The primary objective of both Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 is to search for water ice, a vital resource for future human space exploration. Additionally, this mission holds the potential to supply propellant to spacecraft traveling to distant planets like Mars.

India’s lunar exploration program exemplifies its commitment to scientific progress and space exploration. Through these missions, India aims to expand our understanding of the Moon and pave the way for future space missions while contributing to the global scientific community’s knowledge of our celestial neighbor.