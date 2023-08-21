India Releases Images of Moon’s Far Side as Chandrayaan-3 Mission Prepares for Landing

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), has shared images of the far side of the Moon as it embarks on its third lunar mission. The images were captured by Vikram, the lander of Chandrayaan-3, which recently entered its final phase. Vikram, carrying a rover, is scheduled to land on the Moon’s south pole on 23 August.

These images were released shortly after Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon due to control issues. Luna-25 was intended to be the first spacecraft to land on the Moon’s south pole in almost 50 years. However, it encountered problems during its pre-landing orbit.

ISRO reported that Vikram has been mapping the landing area and capturing images using its “hazard detection and avoidance” camera. The agency stated that the black-and-white images will aid in identifying a safe landing site without boulders or deep trenches.

The far side of the Moon, which faces away from the Earth and is often referred to as the “dark side,” remains relatively unexplored. Scientists believe this region holds potential for frozen water and valuable elements, making it a topic of great interest.

If Chandrayaan-3 is successful, India will become the first country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar south pole, joining the ranks of the United States, the former Soviet Union, and China. This mission marks the third phase of India’s lunar exploration program, following the success of its earlier missions.

Chandrayaan-2, launched in July 2019, discovered water molecules on the lunar surface and affirmed the presence of an atmosphere during the Moon’s daytime. However, the lander-rover of Chandrayaan-2 failed to make a soft landing and crashed during touchdown.

ISRO is determined to address the issues encountered in the previous mission and has carefully analyzed the data to improve the success rate of Chandrayaan-3. The mission aims to search for water ice, which could support future human habitation on the Moon, as well as serve as propellant for spacecraft traveling to Mars and other distant destinations.

The Moon’s south pole remains largely unexplored due to the vast shadowed areas, which scientists speculate may contain water. Chandrayaan-3’s efforts will shed light on this uncharted region and pave the way for future lunar exploration.

Source: BBC News