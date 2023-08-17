India’s Third Lunar Mission Nears Moon’s South Pole

India’s third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3, is scheduled to land on the Moon’s little-explored south pole on 23 August. The lander and rover detached from the propulsion module on Thursday, entering the final phase of the mission. However, Russia’s Luna-25 mission, launched last week, is expected to land a day or two earlier, potentially beating Chandrayaan-3 to become the first mission to land at the south pole. If successful, India will still only be the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, following the US, the former Soviet Union, and China. The Indian Space Research Agency (ISRO) announced that the landing module is set to descend to a lower orbit on 21 August, before its final touchdown on 23 August. Luna-25, powered by the Soyuz rocket, reached lunar orbit on Wednesday. Chandrayaan-3, launched on 14 July, entered the lunar orbit on 5 August and has been orbiting the Moon since then. It is being described as a “mini space race” between India and Russia, although ISRO denies that it is a competition. Chandrayaan-3 follows India’s previous successful lunar missions, including the discovery of water molecules on the Moon’s surface during its first mission in 2008. The mission aims to gather data and images to study the Moon’s tectonic activity, surface, and atmosphere, with a focus on searching for water ice that could support future human habitation and serve as propellant for spacecraft traveling to other planets.

