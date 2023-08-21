Ground Stations Support ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Since the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have been providing support to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to monitor the spacecraft’s health. The ESA has utilized two ground stations in its ESTRACK network, including a 15-metre antenna in Kourou, French Guiana, and a 32-metre antenna in Goonhilly Earth Station, U.K., to track the satellite, receive telemetry, and forward commands from the Mission Operations Centre in Bengaluru. A third ground station, the ESA’s 35-metre deep space antenna in New Norcia, Australia, has been set up to track and communicate with the Lander Module during the Lunar Descent phase. It will serve as a back-up for ISRO’s own ground station.

The telemetry received from the Lander Module will be used to confirm the success of the landing. NASA’s Deep Space Network, including Deep Space Stations (DSS)-36, DSS-34, and DSS-65, is providing telemetry and tracking coverage during the powered descent phase. The telemetry data includes information on health, status, and instrument measurements of the spacecraft. The DSN complex in California is the primary support for the mission due to its location on the opposite side of the Earth from India, allowing for continuous coverage when the Indian station cannot see the Moon.

Ground stations play a crucial role in space missions, providing real-time data and support during key moments such as landing. The communication channels between the ground stations and the Mission Operations Centre in Bengaluru ensure the successful operation of the spacecraft and the collection of valuable scientific data. With the support of these ground stations, ISRO can continue to monitor and communicate with Chandrayaan-3 as it attempts to land on the lunar surface on August 23.