India’s Chandrayaan-3 Enters Lunar Orbit in Latest Moon Mission

India’s recent Moon mission, identified as Chandrayaan-3, has successfully entered the lunar orbit, as confirmed by the country’s space agency. Launched on July 14th, the mission aims to achieve a landing on the lunar surface by August 23rd or 24th. If successful, India will be the first nation to land in the Moon’s little-explored south pole region.

Only three countries – the United States, former Soviet Union, and China – have accomplished a soft landing on the Moon thus far. Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar exploration mission, aiming to build upon the achievements of its previous moon missions. The first mission, in 2008, discovered the presence of water molecules and an atmosphere during daytime on the Moon’s surface. Chandrayaan-2, launched in July 2019, had partial success with the orbiter continuing to study the Moon while the lander-rover crashed during touchdown.

To rectify the issues that led to the previous crash, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) thoroughly analyzed the data and carried out simulations for Chandrayaan-3. The lander, named Vikram, weighs around 1,500kg and carries the 26kg rover named Pragyaan. After completing orbits around Earth, the spacecraft is now en route to the Moon. Scientists will gradually reduce the rocket’s speed to ensure a gentle landing for Vikram.

Once the rover is deployed on the Moon’s surface, it will collect crucial data and capture images, focusing on the physical characteristics of the surface, the nearby atmosphere, and tectonic activity. The Moon’s south pole remains largely unexplored, and there are expectations of finding water in areas permanently shrouded in shadows. India’s Moon mission contributes to the global interest in lunar exploration, as the Moon is seen as a pathway to deep space.