India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft approaches historic landing on the moon

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is on schedule for its landmark landing on the moon’s surface. If successful, this mission will make India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface, joining the ranks of the United States, China, and the former Soviet Union.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) confirmed that Chandrayaan-3 is currently in “smooth sailing” and is set to begin its final descent towards the moon on Wednesday. The live stream of the landing attempt will be available for viewing on Wednesday.

The ISRO also shared stunning visuals captured by cameras on the spacecraft. One image shows a bird’s-eye view of the moon, taken from 70 kilometers above the lunar surface, revealing features such as the Mare Marginis, a large black spot formed by ancient asteroid strikes.

Another image, taken at a closer vantage point, offers a detailed look at the moon’s dusty gray terrain. The spacecraft is able to orient its positioning by matching the captured images to a programmed lunar map.

Chandrayaan-3 is India’s second attempt at a soft landing on the moon, following the unsuccessful attempt with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019. The previous mission encountered software issues and difficulties with braking during its descent.

With Chandrayaan-3, India aims to achieve a successful soft landing and further advance its exploration of the moon’s surface. The mission represents a significant milestone for the Indian space program and highlights the country’s growing role in space exploration.

