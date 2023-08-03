Artificial intelligence (AI) technology has raised concerns due to its ability to generate and spread misinformation. Instances of fake news and fabrications have been attributed to AI, raising questions about its accuracy.

Although some instances of AI-generated falsehoods are easily disproved, there are cases where individuals are falsely implicated. This can have severe consequences, damaging reputations and leaving little room for resolution. Concerns include misidentification of someone’s sexual orientation or the spread of false information about job candidates.

For example, Marietje Schaake, a prominent Dutch politician and international policy director at Stanford University, was falsely labeled as a terrorist by the BlenderBot 3 conversational agent during a test. While she was able to resolve the issue, this incident raises awareness of the potential dire situations faced by individuals with less agency.

Similar cases have emerged, such as ChatGPT from OpenAI linking a legal scholar to a nonexistent sexual harassment claim, and high school students creating a deepfake video of a local principal. These examples highlight the crucial need for improved accuracy and ethical use of AI technology.

Companies developing AI technologies have made efforts to address these issues, but challenges persist. Microsoft, for instance, employs content filtering and abuse detection to prevent inaccuracies in its Bing chatbot. OpenAI encourages users to report inaccuracies and incorporates feedback for model fine-tuning.

Although there have been advancements in AI accuracy and safety, the lack of legal precedents and comprehensive regulation remains a concern. It is crucial to prioritize responsible use of AI and establish mechanisms to mitigate the spread of false information, protecting individuals from reputational harm as AI continues to advance.