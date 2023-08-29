CityLife

New CFexpress 4.0 Specification Boosts Speed and Performance

Aug 29, 2023
The CompactFlash Association has announced the specification for CFexpress 4.0, which offers a significant increase in speed and performance. The new specification doubles the theoretical throughput performance compared to current CFexpress cards while maintaining backward compatibility with existing devices.

CFexpress cards come in three form factors: Type A, Type B, and Type C. Sony currently uses the Type A format, which is compact but offers slower overall performance due to its single PCIe lane bus. On the other hand, most other camera manufacturers, such as Canon and Nikon, utilize the larger, faster Type B format with two PCIe lanes. The Type C, which has four lanes, is not currently used in the camera industry.

With the CFexpress 4.0 specification, all three form factors will see a doubling of maximum throughput, bringing the Type A design up to the speeds currently found in Type B cards. This upgrade is made possible by the switch from PCIe Gen 3 to PCIe Gen 4, doubling the data rate and enabling faster data transfer. PCIe Gen 3 operates at 8 GT/s per lane, while PCIe Gen 4 operates at 16 GT/s per lane.

It is important to note that memory cards rarely reach their theoretical maximums. However, the updated CFexpress 4.0 specification will bring notable speed improvements, effectively doubling the current speeds of Type A and Type B cards. This advancement will benefit professional photographers, videographers, and cinematographers who require high-performance storage for their work.

The CFexpress Association also plans to introduce a new Video Performance Guarantee (VPG) specification, which will certify cards for higher sustained video recording speeds. This will allow for smoother video capture and playback.

Nextorage, a memory card manufacturer, is already preparing to release CFexpress Type B cards that take advantage of the increased performance. The company is also working on content production workflow products to optimize card performance. Other major memory manufacturers are expected to follow suit.

Overall, the CFexpress 4.0 specification brings significant improvements in speed and performance, providing users with enhanced capabilities while maintaining compatibility with existing devices.

Sources:
– The CompactFlash Association (CFA)
– Kingston
– Nextorage
– Nikon
– Sony

