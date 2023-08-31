The UCLA Bruins: A Potential Contender in the Pac-12

In Week 1 of the college football season, the UCLA Bruins will face Coastal Carolina, a team going through some changes after a successful few seasons. Chip Patterson of CBS Sports believes that UCLA is the wisest bet for this game. Coastal Carolina recently underwent a coaching change, with Jamey Chadwell leaving for Liberty University. Tim Beck, formerly the offensive coordinator for NC State, has taken over as the new head coach. Despite retaining quarterback Grayson McCall, there may be some growing pains and an adjustment period with the new coaching staff.

The Bruins are currently favored by 14.5 points for their matchup against Coastal Carolina. UCLA has announced that junior Ethan Garbers will start as the quarterback for the game, but there is still competition for the position. Freshman Dante Moore and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee will also see playing time, indicating that the quarterback competition is ongoing. The outcome of the game could potentially impact who becomes the starting quarterback for the rest of the season.

UCLA is seen as a dark horse in the Pac-12. Unlike other contenders, such as Washington and Oregon, UCLA will not face these teams during the regular season. This provides the Bruins with a slightly easier path through conference play. If UCLA can resolve their quarterback situation and improve their defense, it has the potential to surprise many in the Pac-12.

Source: CBS Sports