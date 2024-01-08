Acer Unveils New Swift Go 14 Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer has introduced its latest mainstream laptop, the Swift Go 14, which comes equipped with Intel’s new line of laptop chips known as Intel Core Ultra. The Swift Go 14 will be powered by the Intel Core Ultra processors, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, offering improved performance and efficiency. The processors feature a dedicated artificial intelligence engine and Intel Arc GPUs, allowing for better AI processing capabilities.

One of the notable features of the Swift Go 14 is its use of Acer’s PurifiedVoice 2.0 noise reduction technology, which enhances visual and audio clarity. The laptop also boasts a 1440p QHD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, using AI to clean up recorded images. In addition to AI features, the Swift Go 14 supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X system memory and up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

The design of the Swift Go 14 has also been improved. It features an OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and options for different resolutions, including WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2.8K. The screen is IMAX Enhanced Certified, guaranteeing high-resolution, bright, and sonic fidelity performance.

Connectivity options for the Swift Go 14 include Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and Bluetooth LE Audio. The laptop is equipped with various ports, including two USB Type-C with Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.1, and a MicroSD card reader. The chassis can be opened to 180 degrees, providing better airflow and an angled typing experience.

The Swift Go 14 also features a unique touchpad with digital media controls. These touch-responsive controls appear when navigating to entertainment sites and act as media controls, offering volume adjustment, playback options, and a full-screen button. However, this feature may not work on all video websites.

The Acer Swift Go 14 will be available starting from March, with prices starting at $749.

FAQ

What processors are used in the Acer Swift Go 14?

The Acer Swift Go 14 is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, including the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H. These processors have a dedicated artificial intelligence engine and Intel Arc GPUs.

What AI features does the Swift Go 14 offer?

The Swift Go 14 utilizes Acer’s PurifiedVoice 2.0 noise reduction technology for improved visual and audio clarity. It also has a 1440p QHD webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction, using AI to enhance recorded images. Additionally, it supports Acer’s AI assistant, Copilot, for task acceleration.

What are the display options of the Swift Go 14?

The Swift Go 14 features an OLED panel with options for different resolutions, including WUXGA, WQXGA, and 2.8K. It is also IMAX Enhanced Certified for high-resolution, bright, and sonic fidelity performance.

What are the connectivity options of the Swift Go 14?

The Swift Go 14 offers Wi-Fi 7 or Wi-Fi 6E options, Bluetooth 5.2, and Bluetooth LE Audio. It has two USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a MicroSD card reader.

When will the Acer Swift Go 14 be available and at what price?

The Swift Go 14 will be released in March, with prices starting at $749.