Govee Unveils New Smart Lighting Products at CES

Govee, a leading smart lighting company, has announced its latest lineup of products at CES 2024. The new offerings include the AI Sync Box Kit 2, Neon Rope Light 2, enhanced AI lighting controls, and a partnership with Corsair.

The AI Sync Box Kit 2 is a significant improvement over its predecessor. While the original sync box relied on a camera pointed at the television screen, the new version reads the video signal directly from an HDMI cord, resulting in more accurate colors. Furthermore, the AI technology integrated into the sync box enhances the visual effects in specific games, providing an immersive gaming experience. The major upgrade in the Kit 2 is its support for HDMI 2.1, allowing for up to 8K resolution. However, gamers looking for a 120Hz refresh rate will have to settle for 4K resolution, which should still be more than sufficient for most users.

Another exciting addition to Govee’s product lineup is the Neon Rope Light 2. The updated version offers enhanced flexibility and comes with new bend clips that enable users to create shapes that were previously not possible. The Govee app has also been updated to allow the rope light to recognize shapes using the smartphone camera, resulting in better lighting options. Additionally, the Neon Rope Light 2 integrates seamlessly with voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, with future compatibility with the Matter platform.

Furthermore, Govee has entered into a collaboration with Corsair, a renowned gaming peripherals manufacturer. This partnership will allow users to synchronize Corsair RGB peripherals with Govee smart lights and bulbs. For example, users will be able to display PC temperature or receive game notifications on their Neon Rope Light 2. This feature will be rolled out later in Q1.

While the pricing for the AI Sync Box Kit 2 and the Neon Rope Light 2 has not been announced, both products are expected to be available in the first half of 2024. With these innovative offerings, Govee continues to solidify its position in the smart lighting industry, providing users with enhanced lighting experiences and seamless integration with other smart devices.

