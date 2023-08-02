The Value and Challenges of AI in HR

Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) see artificial intelligence (AI) as a valuable tool for enhancing HR functions, but CEOs do not view it as a worthwhile financial investment. According to The Conference Board CHRO Confidence Index, 65% of CHROs expect AI to have a positive impact on their function within the next two years. However, CEOs prioritize enterprise-wide digital transformation over investing in AI for HR and improving data analytics skills, according to the C-Suite Outlook 2023 report.

This lack of support poses a challenge for CHROs who wish to introduce AI technology in their organizations. To convince CEOs, CHROs must establish a clear understanding of the value of AI and demonstrate its payback for the incremental cost. They need to make a strong business case for AI in HR.

AI can benefit various HR processes, such as payroll, which can represent a significant portion of spending for Fortune 500 companies. By using AI, HR teams can cut down on labor costs and streamline processes. AI can be used for faster analyses, pay transparency, equity audits, sourcing and hiring candidates, behavior-based interview questions, individualized employee development plans, performance evaluations, and monitoring worker productivity.

Moreover, generative AI offers limitless opportunities for efficiency in talent acquisition, total rewards, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and employee engagement. It is essential for CHROs to articulate the long-term positive impacts of AI on job redesign, organizational processes, information, analytics, markets, and employer brand to gain CEOs’ support.

AI has the potential to revolutionize HR, making decision-making faster and more efficient. Although CHROs recognize its value, CEOs need to understand its benefits and be willing to invest in the technology for HR improvement.