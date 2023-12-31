The Exciting New Year’s Eve Harness Racing at Century Mile

Summary: The New Year’s Eve harness racing at Century Mile offers a thrilling wagering opportunity with a carryover of over $24,000 in the 20-cent Pick 5. Featuring a series of 10-horse fields, this race promises an exciting competition and a chance for bettors to win big.

Race 9:

In the opening leg, horses like PONGO and MR DILLON are projected to showcase their winning form once again. With PONGO having won two straight races at this level and MR DILLON always eager to lead the pack, these two are must-uses in any winning ticket. LIGHT MY SHADOW, who had an unfortunate race as the favorite in his last outing, could also prove to be a strong contender if given a better trip by his driver.

Race 10:

In this race, the competition will likely boil down to the rivalry between RETROS MYSTERY and CAME A CAVALIER, who finished 1-2 in their previous race. It would be wise to include both of them in your bets. SHOW STOP, despite a failed first-over effort in his last race, may have the potential for an upset if he finds a good position behind a strong horse.

Race 11:

The Preferred 2 race looks challenging, especially with the absence of superstar Shark Week. It’s advisable to consider using a combination of horses, particularly those that have recently performed well against Shark Week. BONUS ROUND, starting as the second trailer, might be able to follow cover and make a late surge at an attractive price. SAMBA BEAT, ERNESTO DELACRUZ, and ICEY BLUE SCOOTER are also worth considering.

Race 12:

MY LITTLE CHLOE, with her consistent fast finishes, seems to be the top choice in this leg, starting from the inside. SHORT SELL HANOVER, who has won two of her last three races at this level, is another strong contender. TINA LA VIDA, due to her sharp early speed, could surprise bettors with a strong performance.

Race 13:

CAPTAIN FIREBALL, with consistent performances every week and a recent speedy finish, should be a strong contender in this race. WHIPLASH SMILE, dropping in class, has shown his potential by clocking a sub-1:52 mile in November. And let’s not forget about the comeback win by BLUS STAR MERCURY, who could surprise everyone once again.

Good luck to all the bettors, and may you have a Happy New Year filled with exciting wins!