Children’s Charity Little Miracles Celebrates 10th Anniversary

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 2, 2023
Little Miracles, a children’s charity based in Peterborough, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The charity, which supports disabled and life-limited children, was given a new home through the efforts of BBC TV’s DIY SOS team. Founder Michelle King expressed her gratitude to everyone who helped make the project a success.

The build, which remains the largest-ever undertaken by the DIY SOS team, took nine days, involved 16,000 working hours, 70 different trades, and required 4,000 cups of tea. Mrs. King, whose son Oliver has severe disabilities, started Little Miracles in 2010 to ensure that no family feels as alone as she did.

Since its inception, Little Miracles has expanded to include 15 branches across Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, and Milton Keynes, and has provided assistance to approximately 30,000 individuals in the past year. The charity’s growth has exceeded expectations, providing life-changing opportunities for children and enabling them to simply be kids.

To commemorate its 10th anniversary, Little Miracles is hosting a special party at its Peterborough center in Ravensthorpe on Saturday. Anyone who contributed to the original build is welcome to attend by contacting the Little Miracles website.

The success of Little Miracles is a testament to the support and dedication of the local community, whose involvement has been instrumental in keeping the charity thriving over the years. Mrs. King hopes to reach as many people as possible and express her gratitude for their contributions.

