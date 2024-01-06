Starfield Mod Allows Players to Pilot Mechas!

Published on 01/05/2024 at 21:46

Starfield, the much-anticipated game by Bethesda, is set to become a playground for modders with the upcoming release of official modding tools. However, some creators can’t wait and have already started testing things and considering the addition of features that players have been longing for.

Starfield, a galactic adventure that divides opinion, has been closely watched since its announcement. It’s the first game in a new franchise by Bethesda in a quarter of a century. While staying true to the DNA of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout 3D, Starfield takes players on a galactic-scale adventure. The game features around a hundred star systems, with approximately a thousand celestial bodies. Of course, not all of them are inhabited, and many, just like in reality, are completely hostile or devoid of life. Nevertheless, humanity has colonized habitable planets and abandoned a desolate Earth. The player takes on the role of a miner who, after coming into contact with a strange artifact, has visions and is quickly recruited by Constellation, the last faction dedicated to exploration and uncovering “the final mysteries of the galaxy.” During the journey, players visit different cities, design or purchase spaceships, explore, undertake numerous faction quests, and analyze mysteries.

While the game’s concept is enticing, it has greatly divided opinion. Some players have fully immersed themselves in this universe, while others have been disappointed. Among the most common criticisms are related to the space aspect, which feels more like a hub than anything else. Others believe that the presentation is outdated and that exploration is far from satisfying, especially due to the number of “empty” planets. Nevertheless, Starfield has captured the curiosity of over 12 million players and has been a success for Microsoft, who, as with all first-party games, made the title available on Game Pass.

As the availability of official modding tools by Bethesda approaches, modders are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to enhance the game with new content, “new ways of traveling,” and patches. In the meantime, some are already experimenting, just like Jared Kohr. Frustrated by the absence of mecha usage in the game, he has decided to work on a mod that allows players to pilot mechas. Mechas exist in the game’s universe, but their usage was officially banned after the colonial wars. They can be seen in various places, including museums, but none of them are usable. Jared Kohr aims to change that.

The result can be seen in the embedded video in this article, and it looks promising! Currently, there are some limitations, such as the inability to modify the camera angle and the fact that shots still originate from the player’s avatar. However, the mecha model, created by another modder named m150, is highly praised, and the animations are already in place. It remains to be seen whether the integration of mechas will be done by Bethesda through new traveling methods, an expansion, or if players will have to rely on the work of modders once the tools become available.

Summary:

A modder is working on a mod for the game Starfield that allows players to pilot mechas, which are currently unavailable in the game. The mod has received positive feedback for its mecha model and animations, although there are some limitations in terms of camera angle and shot origin. It is yet to be seen whether Bethesda will officially integrate mechas into the game or if players will have to rely on mods.

FAQs:

Q: What is Starfield?

A: Starfield is a new game by Bethesda, the first in a new franchise that takes players on a galactic-scale adventure.

Q: What are mechas?

A: Mechas are giant robotic suits that are often seen in science fiction, allowing pilots to control them for various purposes.

Q: Will mechas be officially added to Starfield?

A: It is not yet confirmed whether mechas will be officially added to the game by Bethesda.

Sources:

– Example Source